There have been 258 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures, (Thursday, September 16).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 156 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 59 in Pembrokeshire and 43 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 26,630 – 16,421 in Carmarthenshire, 6,679 in Pembrokeshire and 3,530 in Ceredigion.
One new covid-19 related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total reaching 502 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,891 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 317,481 cases.
There have been 26,085 tests done across the country since the last report.
There were four new Welsh covid related death reported with the total across Wales now 5,774 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,369,721 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,205,101 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda as of September 1, 558,694 first and second doses have been administered, 4,515 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 134,486 first doses have been given (71.2 per cent) and 124,083 second doses (65.7 per cent).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 53,169 first doses have now been given (73.1 per cent) and 49,555 second doses (68.2 per cent).
