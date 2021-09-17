Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven have provided a comment on incidents of people climbing scaffolding in Milford Haven.
Milford Haven Police said: "We have received reports that young people have been climbing scaffolding at Hakin Point, Milford Haven, and have been jumping into the sea off this.
"This is very dangerous as the sea in this area is very shallow and anyone doing this would have to jump a considerable distance out so they go into the sea and not the concrete below.
"The building that the scaffolding is on is also dangerous as work is currently being carried out on the property as it is unsafe.
"Nobody should be climbing any scaffolding due to the risks of falling and hurting themselves. Police will be patrolling the area and dealing with anyone caught climbing the scaffolding appropriately."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.