Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, has warned that government climate change targets must strengthen the local energy industry.

Speaking in the House of Commons at Wales Questions, he said that ambitions to quickly reach Net Zero present huge challenges to industry all across south Wales.

He highlighted that this was especially for the large oil and gas plants based around the Milford Haven Waterway.

He stated that these facilities support thousands of high quality jobs in Pembrokeshire and further afield.

Questioning the secretary of state for Wales, Simon Hart MP, Stephen Crabb asked what action UK Government can take to help the local energy sector adapt to meet the Net Zero goals and take advantage of new innovations in producing energy from hydrogen and floating offshore wind power.

In reply, Simon Hart spoke about the government’s investment of £20 million in the South Wales Industrial Cluster, a scheme to help develop new ideas for decarbonising industry.

Commenting after the exchange in the Commons, Mr Crabb said: "I am encouraged that UK ministers are focussing on both the challenges and opportunities of the drive to Net Zero. But the truth is that we are going to need significant extra help in Pembrokeshire if we are going to make that transition.

"Without a clear plan involving UK and Welsh governments to help protect existing assets while attracting new clean energy opportunities to the Haven, I fear that Pembrokeshire could be on those areas with the most to lose.

"No one should underestimate how important these jobs to our local communities."