HAVERFORDWEST'S Riverside Gallery is finally set to reopen and to mark this it will host two brand new exhibitions.

The National Library of Wales made the announcement that the gallery will reopen on September 18, after an eighteen month hiatus due to Covid.

Mike Cavanagh, Head of Cultural, Leisure, Tourism and Registration Services at Pembrokeshire County Council said the exhibitions will be as good, if not better, than exhibitions of old.

"The gallery at Glan-yr-afon/The Riverside is a venue of national significance," said Mr Cavanagh. "We’re delighted to welcome The National Library of Wales back with two brand new exhibitions.

"We’re sure that, much like the previous exhibitions, this will be a ‘must-see’ for both residents and non-residents alike.

"The diverse offer, which includes a library, gallery, visitor information and coffee shop, caters for the needs of our local library users, whilst being an attractive destination for visitors to Pembrokeshire."

Pedr ap Llwyd, chief executive and librarian at The National Library of Wales added that the key work to discuss Wales' past can now continue.

"I am delighted that we are able to once again share our collections with our friends in Pembrokeshire and beyond.

"Connecting and collaborating with communities throughout the country and providing spaces to interpret and discuss aspects of Wales' past, present and future is a key part of our work.

"Due to our continued partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council we are able to share our rich collections with the residents of the county and visitors to Pembrokeshire."

Both exhibitions will run until April 23, 2022, as part of the ongoing partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council and The National Library of Wales at Glan-yr-afon/The Riverside.