A PEMBROKE Dock man will stand trial at the Crown Court for allegedly assaulting a woman in an historic sex case.
Anthony Wallace, of Stranraer Road, Pennar, pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault of a woman at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 14.
Both cases are alleged to have taken place in Pembroke Dock in June 2014.
The next hearing for the case will be at Swansea Crown Court on October 12 where trial preparation will take place.
Fifty-nine-year-old Wallace was released on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.