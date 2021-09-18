A cat from Milford Haven has gone missing from her home, described by her owner as 'small and timid.'
Dixie, a female cat who went missing some time on the evening of Wednesday, September 15, is an 'eight-year-old white and ginger house cat.'
Anybody who sees Dixie or has any information which could help find her is urged to contact her owner Sophie on 07368 606882
