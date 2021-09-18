Today (Saturday, September 18) marks the return of the Milford Haven Beer Festival, which will be on between 12pm and 10pm.
The festival will take place on Milford Waterfront and will includes ales, ciders, lagers, Prosecco, Pimm's, live music, constant DJ's and food stands.
Traditionally one of the four major annual events organised by Milford Haven Round Table, the money raised from all events is going towards the cost of the town's carnival, firework display and Santa run.
£20 entry to the event gets you 8 drink tokens and a free limited-edition glass.
