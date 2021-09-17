A MAN has lost his licence for 12 months after pleading guilty to two charges of driving on drugs.

Ali Hussain, of Milford Road, Haverfordwest, was found to be driving his Toyota Yaris on Haven Road in February with traces of cannabis and cocaine in his blood.

Hussain, 33, submitted a guilty plea to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on September 14.

He lost his licence for 12 months, was fined £250 and made to pay charges of £144.