The Blue Lagoon will closed to the public for over a month to provide seals with a safe environment to raise their pups.
The area will be closed from Saturday, September 25 to Friday, November 5.
It has been said that coasteering providers may operate in accordance with agreed protocols.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.