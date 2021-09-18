This October, Age Cymru is launching its 'Big Step' fundraising initiative, inviting supporters to walk, run, or cycle to help the charity complete the 1,047-mile circumference of Wales.

As this is a virtual event people can accrue their steps or miles anywhere. The challenge can be as big or small as people choose.

Participants will submit their recorded results to Age Cymru to help the charity achieve its two million steps target. Age Cymru is also encouraging people to seek sponsorship to help the charity deliver core advice and friendship services.

Last year Age Cymru Advice dealt with more than 25,000 inquiries on a wide range of issues such as money and benefits, care, and rights.

More than 120,000 older people in Wales currently live in poverty, while it is estimated that some 80,000 households in Wales that are eligible for pension credit are not claiming it.

Furthermore, 220,000 older people say they have felt lonely during later life, more than 100,000 say they speak to three or fewer people a week, while 330,000 claim a few minutes of conversation would make a huge difference to their week.

The charity’s volunteer-led service provides vital weekly friendship and support to older people living alone. Last year staff and volunteers made thousands of friendship calls to older people across Wales.

Age Cymru's chief executive Victoria Lloyd says: "We truly believe that Wales can become an age friendly nation! I am incredibly proud of the help and support that the Age Cymru team of staff and volunteers provide to older people across Wales.

“We’re asking supporters to become part of that broader team by helping us raise funds to make sure our services continue to be there for older people when they need us most. Your support can make the difference. This is our biggest ever Wales-wide fundraising drive and it’s never been more needed. Thank you for helping us create an age friendly Wales."

For further details about The Big Step initiative, including ideas on walks and special landmarks to look out for, visit www.agecymru.org.uk/thebigstep