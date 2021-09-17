As the Angle Lifeboat crew members were having their exercise briefing at 6.55pm, the coastguard tasked them to rescue a seven-metre yacht.
The yacht was by Church Rock at Broad Haven South with one person on board that had run out of fuel and was unable to sail.
With Castlemartin Range Control asking the lifeboat to take a route further out from the coast due to firing and there being no immediate risk to life, Angle Lifeboat was on scene at 8pm.
The yacht quickly lifted his anchor and was under tow on the way to Milford Haven by 8.05pm.
With Range Control giving permission to stay closer in once within two miles out, the slow tow back reached Milford Haven with the casualty vessel put alongside the Mackerel Stage at 11.15pm.
Angle Lifeboat was back on the moorings at 11.30pm.
