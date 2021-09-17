A LOCAL priest has welcomed the historic change to Anglican church protocols which now allow for same sex couples to have their marriages blessed.

Earlier this month a vote was held to decide whether same sex marriages could be blessed in church.

Father Neil Hook, of St Mary the Virgin and St Martin of Tours, both based in Haverfordwest, hoped the vote would go some way to healing the wounds of the past.

"I happily welcome this huge step forward for the church and all of Wales," said Rev Hook.

"I feel that now members of the rainbow community LGBTQ will realise they are loved, affirmed and welcomed at all church activities.

"I look forward to the first occasion when I can officiate a blessing at a same gender marriage."

It's reported that Bishops passed the vote unanimously, the clergy passed it by 28 to 12, with two abstentions, and the laity passed it by 49 to 10, with one abstention.

Father Hook went on: "While I acknowledge the pain some feel about the church going down this route, I do think this is a massive step towards the church for the way we have persecuted gay and lesbian people in the past and I hope that in time we can all share in an inclusive gospel."

The change is significant because a blessing, in theological terms, signifies God's approval.

Father Hook finished by saying there was still a way to go before complete equality was achieved.

"I believe that the decision taken by the church in Wales is an admirable first step," continued Rev Hook.

"I also hope that we are going to continue on the journey so that eventually, come time, soon we will find ourselves in a place where we can fully embrace diversity."