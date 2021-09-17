AFTER all the doom and gloom of the last 18 months there are more and more stories of hope coming out of the hospitality industry as society continues to open up.

One of these stories involves the famous Tenby Imperial Hotel which was at risk of permanent closure last year, but after a bumper summer since its reopening has bounced back strongly.

Since May the hotel has served up a whopping 5,000 breakfasts while looking after 6,000 guests.

Steven Wilson, general manager of hotel, said: “Looking back on what we’ve achieved in the last few months is always a rewarding feeling, but when you put some numbers on it, it just makes it all the more eye-opening.

“In hospitality, you’re often very much focused on looking after the in-house guests, so you can easily forget just how many people you’ve looked after over a period of weeks and months.

“To think that we’ve had more than 6,000 guests in already since reopening really underlines how much the hotel and destination has to offer and how hard the hotel team has worked, whilst also offering great positivity for the future.”

He continued: “It’s not just for the hotel either. Another layer of reward comes from knowing that we’ve supported that many people visiting Pembrokeshire. Given we’re an area usually popular with tourists, the positive impact for other businesses in the area is huge.

“We look forward to both working with, and serving the local community with our hospitality offering – it’s great to think that everyone else around us is also hopefully bouncing back alongside us”

Steven added: “Just to say as well, given the superb demand we’ve been seeing, we are always looking for more people to join our amazing team. So, if anyone from the Pembrokeshire area is looking for work – do please get in touch.”