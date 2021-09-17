THE top universities in Wales have been revealed.

Cardiff University is top of the Welsh university rankings, sitting in 35th place nationally and has also been named Welsh University of the Year, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

The University has invested £50 million in student support services, and this term is opening a Centre for Student Life. This year applications to the institution were up 12 percent.

Alastair McCall, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The top-ranked university in Wales for a second successive year, Cardiff is our Welsh University of the Year.

“Cardiff is one of the ‘go-to’ destinations for students right now with applications booming.

"Enhancements to the university experience through investments in projects like the new £50 million Centre for Student Life will only make it an even more attractive option going forward.”

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.

After a year of closed campuses and a move to online learning, the new edition of the Good University Guide reveals most universities have seen a dramatic drop in student satisfaction and teaching quality scores in the latest National Student Survey.

Only two universities, Imperial College London and the University of Surrey, saw an improvement in student satisfaction scores between 2020 and 2021.

Top universities in Wales

Here is the full list of Welsh universities and where they place on the UK list:

Cardiff University – 35 Aberystwyth University – 38 Swansea University – 39 Bangor University – 64 Cardiff Metropolitan University – 79 University of Wales Trinity St David – 83 University of South Wales – 99 Wrexham Glyndŵr University – 110

The guide provides prospective students and their families with the right information to make an informed choice about their higher education, evaluating everything from satisfaction with teaching quality and the student experience through to degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects.

