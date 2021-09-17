MANAGER Wayne Jones batted away a couple tricky questions in the press conference before the game against Flint Town this weekend.

Speaking before Haverfordwest's Cymru Premier showdown with the Silkmen on Saturday, Jones admitted he got it wrong tactically against Bala and that a team meeting was held to rectify issues in what is worrying trend for the Bluebirds.

Asked if he felt the pressure, Jones responded that any pressure felt is brought on himself.

"The results have not been acceptable," Jones began. "I had a meeting with the chairman on Monday evening but ultimately we have to turn things around and turn them around quickly.

"There is a form of pressure there but pressure comes from within."

Haverfordwest sit second from bottom in the table with just one point and come off the back of a 6-2 thumping by Bala Town.

Their opponents Flint Town on the other hand sit second in the table and are the top scorers in the league.

Haverfordwest have no new injury concerns going into the game but Corey Shepherd has left the club due to personal reasons.

Jones revealed a team meeting had been held to address concerns over Haverfordwest's recent form and that he said it should have been done weeks ago.

"I called a team meeting Monday night after training because there were a lot of things that needed discussing.

"I am not a manager to wag my fingers at my players, I like to work with them. We have had a lot of feed back from the lads. I'm a lot more positive now and the feeling in the camp is good."

Jazz Richards is still out suspended but apart from that Jones has a full squad to choose from for Saturday's game.

Jones finished by suggesting perhaps people have written the Bluebirds off but he still believes things can be turned round.

"I take full responsibility for last Saturday. I got it wrong. This weekend we go back to basics and back to what we are good at."

Haverfordwest AFC vs Flint Town, Cymru Premier, Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, KO 2.30pm.