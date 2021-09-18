An event to thank NHS staff for their tireless work and dedication throughout the pandemic will take place on Goodwick Parrog today (Saturday).
The NHS Thank You Fest is taking place from 2pm until around7pm.
The event has been organised to say thank you to all the NHS staff that have been there for everyone throughout this pandemic.
There will be live bands including Sleeping Dogs, the Hoochie Coochie Band, Coastal Horizon and Back Track.
There will also a BBQ fun fair and stalls and a bar operating from the Ocean Lab.
Any money raised will go to Withybush Hospital.
The event is free to enter but donations are welcome.
For more information see facebook.com/NHS-Thank-you-Fest-106280408468280/.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment