Haverfordwest Castle was established around 1110 and is situated in an elevated position within the town centre of Haverfordwest. The castle has been a major local landmark since the 12th Century and is central to the history of the town. The site contains three listed buildings and a scheduled monument and is located within the Haverfordwest Conservation Area.
Pembrokeshire County Council are proposing to create a new perimeter walk around the outside of the castle walls with a possible new route connecting Bridge Street with the new perimeter walk.
Land that is currently unregistered will be required to create the perimeter walkway as indicated on the figure below.
If you wish to declare an interest in this land, please contact Susie Adams to discuss.
01437 775366
Susie.adams@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
