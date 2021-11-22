THIS week the Western Telegraph was inundated with wonderful photographs from Pembrokeshire.
One of our favourite shots and a heart warming image was of the late Bangle enjoying her time at The Gann, a lovely photo sent in by Paula Duffy.
There was also Val Colella's cheeky kittens poking ther heads over the stairs.
What was most impressive was Jenny Ambler's red sky shot of Llangwm - yes Jenny mud never looked so good.
For the boys, Steve Howells sent in a fantastic shot of the Pembrokeshire coastline.
Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures. If you would like to share your photographs of Pembrokeshire why not join our Camera Club at facebook.com/westerntelegraph.
