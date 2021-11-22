THIS week the Western Telegraph was inundated with wonderful photographs from Pembrokeshire.

One of our favourite shots and a heart warming image was of the late Bangle enjoying her time at The Gann, a lovely photo sent in by Paula Duffy.

Western Telegraph: The late Bangle by Paula DuffyThe late Bangle by Paula Duffy

There was also Val Colella's cheeky kittens poking ther heads over the stairs.

Western Telegraph: Val Colella's cheeky kittensVal Colella's cheeky kittens

What was most impressive was Jenny Ambler's red sky shot of Llangwm - yes Jenny mud never looked so good.

Western Telegraph: Amazing red sky. Photograph by Jenny AmblerAmazing red sky. Photograph by Jenny Ambler

For the boys, Steve Howells sent in a fantastic shot of the Pembrokeshire coastline. 

Western Telegraph: What a shot of the coastline by Steve HowellsWhat a shot of the coastline by Steve Howells

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures. If you would like to share your photographs of Pembrokeshire why not join our Camera Club at facebook.com/westerntelegraph.