A south Pembrokeshire man from has set up a fundraising page for home developments as he decided to become a foster dad following a life-changing injury.
Jonathan Rowlands lost a finger on one of his hands in 2019 when working on his shed, and underwent an 11-hour surgery at Morriston Hospital.
After the surgery, he was driven by volunteers to hospital for six weeks until he could drive again.
Jon, 54, from Cosheston, was overcome by the treatment he received from the NHS that he decided ‘to become someone who gives as well.’
Jon decided to ‘offer a child, who might be going through a hard time, the chance of a safe, stable and loving home.’
Jon hopes to become a foster father in 2022, but requires work conducted on his house first.
The work includes redecorating his bathroom and two spare bedrooms, and fitting a new kitchen.
To read more or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/p2gbx-the-gift-of-giving
