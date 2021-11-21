The annual Lanterns in the Park parade is taking place in Pembroke Dock this year for the 14th time.
The event is taking place on Friday, December 3, at 6pm, with lanterns available to pick up at 5.15pm.
The parade will start at the Youth Centre on Bush Street, before Samba Doc and Father Christmas lead the parade around the Memorial Park.
Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners will end the evening with a fire display.
Prior to the event, there will be free drop-in lantern making workshops in the Youth Centre between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, face masks will be worn inside the building, and it is asked that people provide their own refreshments.
Pembroke Dock Town Council, Milford Haven Port Authority and Pembroke Dock Cricket Club Committee have all helped fund the parade.
For more information, phone Liz Cook on 01646 621811.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment