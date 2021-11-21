IT'S been another weird and wonderful week of news in Pembrokeshire which included the wonderful - the Western Telegraph got the honour of speaking to local hero Joel from the paddleboarding tragedy - and the weird - apparently the Welsh take the longest to recover from hangovers.
The wonderful: 'I just reacted', that's how local hero Joel explains deciding to put his own life in danger, jumping into the Cleddau to pull out one of the paddleboarding victims.
Joel was honoured by Haverfordwest Town Council this week. Read the interview here.
In other wonderful news, Cindy Richards became Tenby Fire Service's first female firefighter.
Cindy described how she had joined a 'new family' in the fire service and that everyone in the division supported her in what was the 'hardest training' she has ever done.
Pembroke Castle is apparently the most Googled castle in Pembrokeshire, that's according to a survey by Welsh handmade gifts marketplace 'Made In Cymru'.
Since the pandemic Made In Cymru said there has been a 70 per cent increase in the rise in staycations with castles a popular tourist destination.
Pembroke came top with over 12,000 searches, Carew Castle came second with over 5000 searches and Manorbier and Picton castle both came in third with a respectable 3600 searches each.
The weird: Western Telegraph had a wonderful, if little weird interview with the legend that is Rhys from Goldie Looking Chain.
The WT tried to enter the mind of Rhys and work out how the GLC come up with classics like Guns Don't Kill People Rappers Do.
Rhys explained that the GLC just react to what's a round them, which included writing songs about fidget spinners when they were popular.
Read the full interview tomorrow, Monday November 22.
Finally the Welsh apprently take the longest to recover from hangovers.
The study, carried out by Farmhouse Inns, discovered that on average it takes 5.7 hours to recover from a hangover, with the Welsh taking 7.4 hours.
The best hangover cure? Apprently a carvery...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.