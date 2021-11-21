THERE have been 242 new coronavirus cases in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to the latest figures (Sunday, November 21).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 105 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 96 in Pembrokeshire and 41 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 46,071 – 26,445 in Carmarthenshire, 13,411 in Pembrokeshire and 6,215 in Ceredigion.
One further Covid-related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 601 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,408 new cases of coronavirus and seven further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 487,152 cases and 6,349 deaths.
There have been 26,616 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,461,876 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,255,461 have had their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 685,249 people and 37,797 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.
