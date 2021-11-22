THIS Carers Rights Day (November 25), Hywel Dda University Health Board is raising awareness of the Carer Discharge Service.

The Carer Discharge Service runs across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The service is open to anyone who is an unpaid carer and who needs extra support and guidance while the person they care is hospitalised or being discharged/transferred from hospital.

Support can include help with understanding the discharge process, supporting conversations with staff and signposting to other carer services that can provide specific advice and support.

Feedback from unpaid carers includes: “Meeting the carers officer made a huge difference to me as a carer during my mum’s hospitalisation. It was good to know that someone was there for me.”

Other feedback included: “Thank you for making a traumatic experience a lot easier and lighter.”

Anna Bird, assistant director of Strategic Partnerships, Diversity and Inclusion for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “The Carer Discharge Service plays a vital role helping to support and provide advice to unpaid carers through their hospital journey, whether as a carer and/or patient.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the third sector and local authorities on this project.

"It is so important to identify carers early and find out what matters most to them.

"By offering them support with their caring role they feel more confident supporting those leaving hospital who rely on their care at home.

“Carers contribute so much to our communities across the region and Carer’s Rights Day is an opportunity to acknowledge this.”

To access this support, unpaid carers can contact their local carers officer as follows.

Bronglais Hospital

Beth Davies - beth@credu.cymru

Glangwili Hospital

Ben Innocent - ben.innocent@ctcww.org.uk

Prince Phillip Hospital

Dawn Walters - dawn.walters@ctcww.org.uk

Withybush Hospital

Karen Butler - karen.butler@hafal.org

For community hospitals, please speak to your nearest acute hospital contact.

For further information about the support available for carers, visit: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/carers-information/