A WOMAN has raised thousands of pounds after taking on the challenge of doing 30 cold water swims, which she says has transformed her health.
Philippa Bucket, from Haverfordwest, took on the challenge of completing the swims in 28 days and in the process has raised over £2,000 and been awarded a £2,000 cheque.
The money will go to the charity Get The Boys A Lift and Ward 12 of Withybush Hospital.
Philippa raised the money in memory of dad, Gerald 'The Butcher' Evans, who sadly passed away a year ago.
“Over the last two years I have been hit with a life-changing illness having spinal surgery and the loss of my amazing Dad,” said Philippa.
“Through my grief I had discovered cold water swimming with the most amazing group of people, who go by 'The Blue Tits'.
“It has enabled me to keep focused and kept by head above water, so to speak.”
Most of Philippa’s swims were in Broad Haven.
Philppa had huge support as she was handed the cheque on Sunday, November 21.
“Thanks to all who swam with me and kept me motivated and my family and friends,” added Philippa.
If you want to make a donation to Philippa’s cause go to her fundraising page here.
