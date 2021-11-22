A man was arrested in Pembroke Dock over the weekend by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit for driving under the influence of drugs.
The man was stopped in the town overnight between Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21.
He was then taken to custody where he probvided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'released under investigation.'
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.