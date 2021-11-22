Several cheques were handed out in Pembroke over the weekend as the Co-op local community fund has helped raise money for numerous good causes in the community.
Throughout 2021, the fund has raised £3,428.80 in Pembroke alone, and £100million has been raised nationwide for community organisations to date, money which is raised every time a Co-op branded product and service is bought.
Pembrokeshire Guide Dogs, the town’s Men’s Shed and Pembroke Dock Karate Club all benefited, and were handed cheques to help improve their services.
The three organisations were handed cheques on the morning of Saturday, November 20, at the Co-op on Pembroke's Main Street, by store manager Lara Riley and team lead Eleanor Griffiths.
Pembrokeshire Guide Dogs was given £1,722.66, "who, through Eva Rich [of Pembrokeshire Guide Dogs], have helped transform the life of those living with an impaired vision".
David Lambourne from the town'sMen’s Shed, which aims to promote mental health and wellbeing for men through social interaction and practical activity, was given £863.49 by the Co-op.
Meanwhile, Graham from Pembroke Dock Karate Club accepted the cheque of £842.75 to the club, for changing the lives of many members through its fitness, karate and shihan club.
