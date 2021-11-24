Organisations across Pembrokeshire will be celebrating Carers Rights Day later this week, on Thursday, November 25.

With more than 12 per cent of Pembrokeshire’s population having caring responsibilities, the day allows carers to be aware of their rights, know where to get support and to raise awareness for their needs.

Events and activities will be going on throughout the county, such as an information and wellbeing event, wellbeing walks and young carers activities.

For those with a Carers Recognition Card, there will be the offer of a free drink and cake at Edie’s Café at Scolton and the new No. 5 Caffi Cyfle, Haverfordwest.

Some activities will also be live streamed and available to watch online for those who cannot make it in person.

Information about what is happening may be found at connectpembrokeshire.org.uk/carers-rights-day-2021

Pembrokeshire County Council is also promoting the Carers Passport to Leisure scheme, which provides unpaid carers with six months free access to leisure services across the county.

Cllr Mike James, carers champion at Pembrokeshire County Council said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank carers across the county for everything they do, day in day out, to look after their relatives and friends on an unpaid basis.

“The last 18 months has changed so many of our lives and many people will have stepped into a caring role for the first time, or seen their caring responsibilities increase. It is so important that carers know that they have rights and that there is support available.

“If you think you might be a carer or know someone who is, I would urge you to get in touch with local services to find out what you may be entitled to and to access support in your caring role.”

Support available for carers locally includes:

Young Carers Service delivered by Action for Children – 01437 761 330

Pembrokeshire Carers Information and Support Service delivered by Hafal Crossroads - 01437 611002 / PCISS@hafal.org