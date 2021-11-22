Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven have announced their ‘Street of the Week’ to help police engage with the community, listen to concerns and keep safety at the forefront of people’s actions.
The street in the town which has been chosen is Howarth Close, which will be street of the week from Monday, November 29, to Sunday, December 5.
The neighbourhood policing team will provide increased patrols of Howarth Close and the surrounding areas, giving people in the community the chance to meet local police.
There will be a public ‘street briefing’ between 3pm and 4pm on the afternoon of Monday, November 29, and also a plan to have a mobile police station parked in the area throughout the week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.