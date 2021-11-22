From drumming to danceathons to chilly dips in the November sea, Pembrokeshire went potty for Pudsey this Children in Need Day and raised thousands of pounds into the bargain.

The county’s schools raised some serious cash for the charity which changes children’s lives across the UK.

Haverfordwest High VC raised more than £7,000 with a series of fun and crazy events that ran throughout the whole week including a big dip, a danceathon, pie-ing the teachers a bake sale and a sponsored silence.

Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun held a sponsored skip, raising more than £3,000 with donations still coming in.

Also in Fishguard the round table turned the bridge over the River Gwaun in Lower Town into a toll bridge, raising an amazing £4,100.

Milford Haven School raised a total of £2837 with the prefect team working hard to coordinate a week of fundraising.

In Tenby, Greenhill School collectively cycled 100 miles in a day, this and other events including teachers in the stocks, beat the goalie and karaoke helped raise £1,357.

In the county’s junior schools pupils also got down to some serious fundraising. Fenton School pupils played their hearts out for a Children In Need drum-a-thon.

RedHill School raised £200 with a Pudsey themed no uniform day and a sponsored run/walk.

Pupils at Roch School enjoyed an indoor camp out with hot chocolate and marsh mallows as well as making Pudsey masks and holding an all-day sponsored cycle, raising a total of £508.

Children at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun had a visit from Pudsey and held lots of activities such as name the teddy, how many sweets in a jar, bowling and pin the patch on Pudsey as well as lots of fun class activities.

Neyland CP raised around £350 with activities organised by the school parliament.

The thousands of pounds raised in Pembrokeshire will now go to the BBC Children in Need charity whose mission is ‘to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, secure and has the opportunities they need to reach their potential’.