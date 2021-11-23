Pupils from across Pembrokeshire represented the county in the first set of matches this season for the Pembrokeshire Schools U11s team, as they faced off against schools from the Swansea area.
The schoolchildren were from St Teilo’s School and Ysgol Hafan Y Môr in Tenby, Ysgol Y Frenni in Crymych, Narberth CP School, Stepaside CP School, Waldo Williams School in Haverfordwest, Lamphey Primary School, Tenby Church in Wales VC School, Cosheston VC School and Pembroke Dock Community School.
The children gave a good account of themselves, but found Swansea Schools a very strong opposition.
With the Welsh Schools system allowing academy players from professional clubs to represent their school authority, these matches are now of a very high standard.
