A film billed as a love song to the Welsh male voice choir is showing at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun this week.
Men Who Sing is a humorous and melancholic portrait of a male voice choir in north east Wales and begins with the filmmaker’s father, Ed, a 90-year-old widower, selling the family home and making early arrangements for his own funeral.
Weekly practice is his last remaining solace, but with an average age of 74, his beloved choir is facing a crisis of its own. They must act fast or face extinction, and the hunt begins to find “brown-haired men” in their 40s and 50s to keep the choir going.
As their search intensifies, the group grows closer. Ed finds new meaning in his life, while Merf deals with his own bad news by focusing on the choir’s revival, and Gwyn laughs in the face of a prostate cancer diagnosis, walking the wing of a plane to raise money for charity.
Eventually, they travel to Northern Ireland to perform there for the first time in two decades. This documentary is the story of one choir that refuses to go gently into that good night.
Men Who Sing is at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard on November 28 and 29. For more information and tickets please visit theatrgwaun.com.
