In the last 48 hours 556 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Monday, November 22).

The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 282 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 219 in Pembrokeshire and 55 in Ceredigion since the last report.

Data on a Monday are for a 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday, and are likely to be double the usual 24 hour figures.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 46,627 – 26,727 in Carmarthenshire, 13,630 in Pembrokeshire and 6,270 in Ceredigion.

Two further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 603 throughout the pandemic.

In total 4,489 new cases of coronavirus and eight further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 491,640 cases and 6,357 deaths.

There have been 43,603 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,464,221 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,257,689 have had their second dose.

Booster doses have been given to 725,181 people and 39,185 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.