Narberth’s Jodie Marie has come a long way since being ‘discovered’ as a teenager in 2012 by Bernard Butler (of Britpop band Suede). He produced her debut album, Mountain Echo, which launched her career on the national and international stages.
Since then Jodie has returned to her home county, bought and renovated a chapel in Clarbeston to create a state of the art studio, StudiOwz, with her partner Owain Fleetwood Jenkins, and settled down to write and record the album she always wanted to make.
The new album, The Answer, is billed as ‘an amazing collection of songs, full of light and shade, space, passion, and beauty’.
Many good things came from Jodie’s brush with stardom, particularly the long-lasting song writing partnerships with Ed Harcourt and Dan Smith. The journey also helped Jodie find where she wanted to be and the value of authenticity in music.
Now Jodie returns to her hometown of Narberth to officially launch The Answer at The Queens Hall on Friday, November 26, with her full band – Jimmy Brewer (guitar), Tom Sinnett (bass), and Jack Beddis (drums) plus a few very special guests.
She will be supported by Smith & Brewer – a duo with a contemporary Everly Brothers feel.
Tickets are from thequeenshall.org.uk/whats-on or call the box office on 01834 861212.
