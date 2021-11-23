Pembrokeshire has a third of Wales’ best bathing water beaches, figures recently released by the Welsh Government have revealed.

Beaches across Wales have achieved 100 per cent compliance with high quality bathing water standards for the fourth consecutive year.

Of the 105 bathing waters sampled by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), 85 achieved the highest classification of excellent, 14 good and six sufficient.

The 29 Pembrokeshire beaches sampled 27 received a rating of excellent and two of good.

The figures show that the county’s beaches continue to meet some of the most stringent water quality standards in Europe.

A classification of excellent water quality is one of the main requirements for applying for a Blue Flag award for 2021.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said: “I am delighted that for the fourth consecutive year Wales, which is internationally known for its stunning coastlines, continues to have some of the best bathing waters in Europe.

“I am extremely grateful to all those who have helped us achieve this continued success, in particular Natural Resources Wales, who, despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic have continued to deliver their testing programme to help maintain the highest of standards in our waters.”

Vaughan Gething, Minister for Economy added: “We know that many people decided to stay in Wales for their holidays this year – and as a result discovered what our amazing coastline has to offer. These results are an excellent sign of confidence in the quality of our bathing water, and in the team effort made by communities, regulators and other partners to safeguard our natural assets.”

Here are Pembrokeshire’s beaches with excellent bathing water:

Amroth Central, Wiseman's Bridge, Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot, Castle Beach Tenby, South Beach Tenby, Penally, Lydstep, Manorbier, Freshwater East, Barafundle, Broad Haven (South), Freshwater West, West Angle, Sandy Haven, Dale, Marloes Sands, Little Haven, Broad Haven (Central), Druidston Haven, Newgale, Caerfai, Whitesands, Abereiddy, Abermawr, Newport North, Poppit West.

Pembrokeshire’s good beaches were Tenby North and Nolton Haven.