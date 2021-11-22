Justin Harding was the star of this weekend’s Pembrokeshire League Division One, as he netted four times in a nine-goal thriller which saw league champions Hakin United victorious.

Harding scored the first four of Hakin United’s five goals in the 5-4 win away at Carew, where the home side led 2-0 and 3-1 before an inspired comeback, centred around Harding’s goals.

But with the game at 4-4 late on, it was Ashley Bevan who got the last-minute winner for Hakin, as they now sit 12 points behind Goodwick United, but with three games in hand on the runaway leaders.

The runaway leaders however, dropped points for the first time this season. With 45 goals scored and nine consecutive games won, people were wondering how far the winning streak could go on for.

But the run was ended at the weekend when in-form Hundleton performed superbly in the 3-3 draw.

Not only did Goodwick drop points, but their blushes were spared through a 91st-minute equaliser from Jordan Griffiths, who stopped United from being defeated.

Griffiths’ late equaliser earned him his brace for the game, just as William Davis had already scored for Hundleton, who had to play most of the game with 10 men after Joe Buckle’s first-half dismissal.

Mike Chandler was another player to score a brace at the weekend, as he scored twice in Neyland’s second victory of the season, as they thrashed Narberth 5-0, who remain without a point so far this season.

Chandler scored the first two of the game, before a free kick by substitute Leon Barrett netted a free kick to all but wrap up the three points for the home side.

An own goal and the rebound of a penalty added to Narberth’s misery, who left the Athletic Ground with a goal difference of -53 after eight games.

The only other team without any points is St Ishmaels, who lost again at the weekend, away at Clarbeston Road, who stay in second place after gaining the three points.

Jason Griffiths netted twice to treat himself to a brace, as the home side stay one point above Hakin United, albeit having played two games more, by a single point following the 3-1 victory.

The only other game was an absolute goalfest at Pennar Robins, who climbed into the top half of the table and into fifth after a 5-3 win over Fishguard Sports in a game which saw seven different goalscorers.

Nick Willis scored twice, as Connor Roberts, Craig Asparassa and Luke Phillips all added one to the home side’s victory, who leapfrog Hundleton, with the chance to leapfrog Fishguard next weekend.