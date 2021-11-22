Energy company Bulb has gone into special administration, it has announced.

The firm supplies energy to 1.7 million people in the UK and is Britain's seventh-biggest domestic energy supplier.

However, it has said it will still continue to supply its customers.

It was reported by Sky News that the company was in urgent talks with the government and creditors.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has an outstanding secured loan of roughly £50m to Bulb.

In October, talks of emergency funding from investors looked unlikely, leaving the energy company's future uncertain.

The collapse of Bulb could put around 1,000 people at risk of unemployment.

What do I do if my supplier goes bust?





Regulator Ofgem will automatically switch over your company if your current supplier goes into administration and your supply will continue uninterrupted.

Before your new supplier contacts you, you should take meter readings, keep any old bills and make a note of your account balance.

If your account is in credit, your new supplier will tell you how you'll be reimbursed.

If you were in debt to your old supplier, you will still need to pay the money and your new supplier should tell you how you can settle the bill.

You can check who has taken over your energy supply via Citizens Advice.

Which companies have already gone bust?





These companies have already gone into administration this year: