A woman was charged with drink driving in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 21.
The woman was arrested during a stop check in the Johnston area.
She gave two samples in custody; both were above the legal drink drive limit.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver has now been bailed to attend court.
