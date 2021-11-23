Tributes have been paid to a Haverfordwest town councillor, following news of his passing.
Councillor Chris Thomas was town councillor for Haverfordwest’s Garth Ward, as well as Haverfordwest Sherriff.
Cllr Thomas joined the town council in May 2013 and served as town sheriff for three periods: from 2015 to 2016; 2018 to 2019 and 2019to 2020.
Cllr Thomas was a key player in the campaign to make Haverfordwest an autism-friendly town, and represented the town in at important events in his role as sheriff.
It is understood that he died on Sunday, November 21 following a short illness.
Haverfordwest Mayor Cllr Alan Buckfield paid tribute to his former colleague, saying: “Haverfordwest Town Council was sad to hear of the passing of Councillor Chris Thomas
“Chris was an active member of the town council and a fine advocate for Garth ward.
“Chris served as town sheriff representing the town at the National Association meetings on several occasions, and was actively trying to restart the local former Sheriffs’ Association.
“Always willing to help, Chris was involved in a practical way in many of the council’s activity especially festival week, the carnival and the ice rinks.
“On a personal note, I shall miss the many happy hours spent sharing a glass whilst we reminisced about football and the many mutual acquaintances we had from Chris’ time as a police constable in south London.
“Our sincere condolences to Anne and their family.”
