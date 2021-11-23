An art auction is being held at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery on Friday, December 10, to recover funds lost during lockdown.
Tenby Museum and Art Gallery had opened it’s doors to the public on the September 9, after being closed for 18 months.
During this time a new roof and replacement windows were installed, and extensive internal redecoration was carried out.
The Friends of Tenby Museum hopes the art auction will help the museum to recover the lost revenue during the pandemic.
"There was a wonderful response from artists who contributed their work in support of the museum," said organiser Alec Lewis.
"It includes Naomi Tydeman, Sally Green, Tom Sloan, Jon Houser, Meirion Jones, Brian Froud and Louise Burdett to name just a few.
"All the work will be on display at the museum gallery and can be viewed for free by the public on Thursday to Saturday, from November 25 until Friday, December 10.
"Doors open to the public at 6.15pm and the auction will start promptly at 7pm. Our auctioneer for the night will be the very talented local artist Guy Manning.
"All proceeds will go to the Tenby Museum and Art Gallery which is the oldest independent museum in Wales.
"We appreciate your support and if you can’t make it on the night, you can either leave a bid in a sealed box at the museum or on-line at the museum website tenbymuseum.org.uk."
