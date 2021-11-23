Traffic is clearing after a two-vehicle road traffic collision was reported on the A40, delaying traffic on the main road between Haverfordwest and Canaston Bridge.
It was reported that the incident, which happened shortly before 9am, was a two-vehicle traffic collision which occurred between the Rhos turn-off and Haverfordwest Golf Club.
Emergenecy services have been at the scene, including Dyfed-Powys Police.
