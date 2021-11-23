A Pembrokeshire County Councillor has presented a cheque of more than £1,500 to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), raised from a cross-country cycle challenge event.
Cllr Vic Dennis of Narberth and his support team travelled from St Davids to Lowestoft in East Sussex, crossing Britain at its widest point.
The 400-mile cycle took them nine days to complete in the June heat, raising £1,540 to help fund heart research.
Vic said: “I had threatened myself with this challenge for years and the lockdown finally pushed me into the decision to go for it. It's nearly 20 years since I cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats, so this challenge was more in keeping with my age and ability.
“Narberth has always generously supported BHF Cymru and I hope the money raised will help prevent further life changing conditions and tragedies suffered by loved ones locally.”
Jayne Lewis, BHF Cymru fundraising manager, added: “I would like to thank Vic for organising the cycling challenge and raising vital funds for BHF Cymru. I would also like to thank everyone who donated and supported Vic.
“Without support from people like Vic, we can’t fund lifesaving breakthroughs for the 340,000 people in Wales living with heart and circulatory diseases.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.