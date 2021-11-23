A Milford Haven man has been jailed for failing to comply with the requirements of supervision.
Jonathan William Smith, aged 52, of Gelliswick Road Hakin, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last Wednesday, November 17.
He was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of post-custodial supervision.
The court heard that the 52-year-old had supervision requirements to comply with following release from prison.
However, he had failed, without reasonable excuse, to keep in touch with his supervisor and failed to attend planned appointments on July 23, October 8, and October 15 of this year.
Smith admitted breaching the supervision requirements.
Magistrates committed him to prison for seven days, saying they had done so because he failed to comply with post-custodial sentence supervision because of a ‘poor attitude’, that there was a lack of engagement with the probation service and an ongoing lack of compliance with court orders.
