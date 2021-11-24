A Pembrokeshire county councillor recently attended a church hall’s Christmas fayre, held in order to raise funds for St Martin of Tours Church.
Cllr Thomas Tudor visited the fayre, which was held on Saturday, November 20, at the Haverfordwest-based church hall.
The attendance was greater than expected, with a queue to get into the church hall, and the fayre wrapping up early once all items had been sold.
Cllr Tudor congratulated Pam Evans, who won the councillor’s 50/50 board, and thanked bishop John Saxbee who helped on the day.
Fifty per cent of the winnings went to Mrs Evans, with the other 50 per cent going towards the church, collected by Heather Jones.
