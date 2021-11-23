Samuel Kurtz MS says Wales’ first ever Charities Week is an opportunity to celebrate the work of Welsh not-for-profit groups of all shapes and sizes.
The campaign has been organised by WCVA, the national membership body for voluntary organisations in Wales, and is supported by ITV Wales and other key stakeholders.
“Last week marked the perfect opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the amazing work of charities, voluntary organisations, community groups and volunteers across Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire," said Mr Kurtz.
“We have some fantastic organisations in West Wales, from Pembrokeshire’s Paul Sartori to Carmarthenshire People First; all of them go above and beyond what’s asked of them to support our local communities.
“I want to say a special ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers that work around the clock to support and ensure the delivery of these charitable services.
"Without their support, these organisations wouldn’t be able to operate.
“I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work that these charities do, it’s so important that these organisations have our support all year round.”
