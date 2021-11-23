Millions of Sky customers have been warned hackers could have been spying on what they get up to online.

The warning comes as it was found six million Sky Broadband routers feature a bug that make them easy targets for hackers looking to break into the network.

It means if you are a Sky customer your network could have been vulnerable, and your online activity could have been monitored by hackers.

What Sky broadband routers were vulnerable to hackers?





Findings from Pen Trust Partners suggest millions of Sky customers could have been exposed to hackers for months.

The affected models include:

Sky Hub 3 (ER110)

Sky Hub 3.5 (ER115)

Booster 3 (EE120)

Sky Hub (SR101)

Sky Hub (SR203)

Booster 4 (SE210)

Sky issue statement over potential hackers

A Sky spokesperson said in a brief statement after the report: "We take the safety and security of our customers very seriously.

"After being alerted to the risk, we began work on finding a remedy for the problem and we can confirm that a fix has been delivered to all Sky manufactured products."

The research found no evidence that the flaw had been exploited by hackers but have criticised Skt for not fixing the issue sooner.

The researchers said they understood the initial delay due to the coronavirus lockdown and the challenges facing internet providers because of the “vastly increased network loading as working from home became the new norm”, which it said it did not want to disrupt.

But they said they were concerned by the overall speed of the company’s response, saying they believed Sky “did not give the patch the priority their customers deserved”.

The group also encouraged anyone with a broadband router to change the passwords on it from the ones set by default.