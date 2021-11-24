Milford Haven Town Council will be rewarding eight local charities, clubs and organisations this Christmas with grants to help fund their festive celebrations.
The town council welcomed applications from all organisations across the Milford Haven area to help fund Christmas celebrations throughout the town.
With a budget of £2,000, eight groups have been granted a funding of £250 each to help towards a celebration this December.
The eight Milford Haven-based organisations which have been awarded a grant are:
- Christmas Together
- Committees of Friends of Havenhurst
- Hubberston and Hakin Luncheon Club
- Milford Haven Yarn Club
- Milford Haven Youth Club
- Parents and Supporters Association of Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets
- The Salvation Army
- Steynton Community Group
Mayor of Milford Haven, councillor Kathy Gray, has said that she will, depending on availability, present the eight organisations with a cheque (or otherwise) to show the council’s support this Christmas.
