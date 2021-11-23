The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Pembrokeshire this weekend.
It has warned of “very windy weather” hitting the region, with the chance of winds as strong as 80mph.
This is what the Met Office is warning residents to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Met Office weather warning in Wales
A spokesman added: “The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning.
“Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon.
“The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain.
“However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.”
When to expect strong winds in Wales
The weather warning will come into force in the early hours of Saturday morning and will last until 6pm.
This is everywhere in Wales affected by the yellow weather warning:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
