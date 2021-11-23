The telephone system at Withybush Hospital is currently back working after a telephone blackout meant that no calls could be made.
The ‘ongoing fault’ occurred on the morning of Monday, November 22, meaning that no incoming calls could be received, and no external calls could be made.
Engineers were on site and investigating, and have successfully installed a temporary fix, meaning the phones are currently back working.
A spokesperson from Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “A successful temporary solution has been put in place while engineers finalise a permanent fix to the issue.”
