Another 201 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Tuesday, November 23).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 112 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 70 in Pembrokeshire and 19 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 46,828 – 26,839 in Carmarthenshire, 13,700 in Pembrokeshire and 6,289 in Ceredigion.
No further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 603 throughout the pandemic.
In total 1,931 new cases of coronavirus and four further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 493,571 cases and 6,361 deaths.
There have been 14,903 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,464,579 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,258,309 have had their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 736,935 people and 39,486 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.
