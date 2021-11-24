Two Hywel Dda University Health Board hospitals are benefiting from the purchase of a £50,000 state-of-the-art prostate biopsy machine, thanks to charitable donations and local urology services.

Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals will benefit from the new £50,000 machine, of which £30,000 came from a donation from the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The new diagnostic equipment will transform the way prostate cancer is diagnosed, according to urology consultant Mr Yeung Ng, and enable the urology team to continue to develop the targeted biopsy service locally.

Mr Ng said on the purchase: “The new equipment allows the capacity of prostate biopsies to be doubled, while also allowing the biopsies to be undertaken.

“The equipment will enable us to undertake transperineal biopsies, which are safer procedures with a lower rate of infection, as we do not have to undertake the biopsy rectally and diagnostic rates are also improved.

“The urology department is extremely grateful for the charitable donations that we have received to make this purchase possible, as well as for the continued support that WWPCSG has provided us.

“The support of our local communities has helped us acquire new state-of-the-art prostate diagnostic equipment that equips us well for transitioning over to a transperineal prostate service while continuing to develop the targeted biopsy service.

“This support is helping to transform the way we diagnose prostate cancer, especially as patients have previously had to travel to a neighbouring health board to receive this advanced biopsy.”

Ken Jones, chairman of the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group, added: “Our group offers help to men and their partners living in west Wales.

“While we are not an organisation that sets out to raise funds, we are frequently given donations by people that we have helped. So, when we are able, we donate larger sums to areas where they are needed, such as health boards and cancer research charities that work within west Wales.

“We are delighted to be able to assist in the purchase of this equipment that will help in the work of Hywel Dda's Urology Department.”